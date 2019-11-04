By-stander wounded, 2 in critical condition after shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are working a scene at a southeast Houston food mart where multiple people have been reportedly shot.

HPD says 3 men were shot inside the store located at 3247 Truxillo street.

It began when two men were arguing outside the store but ended up inside when gunfire erupted, police said.

Both gunmen were critically wounded. A third person was shot in the foot, according to officers on the scene.

Both suspects are in critical condition.
