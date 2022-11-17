Houstonians gear up for busy travel season with big crowds expected at airports and roads

With a little over a week until Thanksgiving, Houston Airport System officials said they're gearing up for one of their busiest seasons.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As travelers take to the skies and hit the roads this holiday season, it's important to plan ahead.

"Houston Airports is excited and we're ready to welcome about 2.3 million passengers over an extended period," Melissa Correa, a spokesperson with Houston Airport System, said.

The expected flood of travelers is why they're urging people to plan and prepare. At Bush Airport, construction is underway so officials recommend arriving early to the airport, giving yourself time to find parking, and using their shuttle services.

Earlier this month, the airport finished a major roadway project opening up North Terminal Road for airport visitors, but officials still warn that construction in other parts of the airport could impact travel.

With the holiday travel rush kicking off Thursday, Houstonians like LaTonya Lewis say they'll be celebrating at home.

"I think there is going to be traffic. It's going to be terrible, and I don't like traffic," Lewis said.

According to AAA, about 4 million people are expected to hit the roads across the Lone Star State this Thanksgiving weekend.

"Definitely want to anticipate that the roadways will be busy, especially that Wednesday before the holiday and that Sunday coming back home," Joshua Zuber, with AAA, said.