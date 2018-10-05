Mattress Firm, Inc. at 349 S. Mason Rd Katy, TX 77450

Mattress Firm, Inc. at 6429 Westheimer Road Houston, TX 77057

Mattress Firm, Inc at 2735 Town Center Blvd. Sugar Land, TX 77479

Mattress Firm, Inc at 19325 Gulf Freeway Webster, TX 77598

Mattress Firm, Inc at 804 I-45N, Conroe, TX 77301

Mattress Firm, Inc store at 20400 Southwest Freeway, Ste.100, Richmond, TX 77479

Mattress Firm, Inc store at 5710 Highway 6, Missouri City, TX 77459

Mattress Firm, Inc store at 1443 S. Mason Rd, Katy, TX 77450

Mattress Firm, Inc store at 7592 FM1960, Houston, TX 77070

Mattress Firm, Inc store at 17689 Tomball Pkwy, Houston, TX 77064

Mattress Firm, Inc store at 3115 West Loop S.,Houston, TX 77027

Mattress Firm, Inc store at 11470 Broadway Street Ste. 110,Pearland, TX 77584

Mattress Firm, Inc store at 26526 I-45 N,Spring, TX 77386

Mattress Firm, Inc store at 9319 Highway 6 South, Suite C, Houston, TX 77083

Mattress Firm, Inc store at 1266 Fry Road,Houston, TX 77084

Mattress Firm, Inc store at 9930 Katy Freeway, #600, Houston, TX 77055

Mattress Firm, Inc store at 1005 Westheimer Rd,Houston, TX 77006

Mattress Firm, Inc store at 1335 Lake Woodlands Dr.Suite C,The Woodlands, TX 77382

Mattress Firm announced on Friday that it had filed voluntary Chapter 11 restructuring cases in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware."Mattress Firm is the nation's leading specialty mattress retailer, and we will continue to provide unmatched value to our customers by offering the best quality beds at prices that fit any budget today, tomorrow and into the future," Steve Stagner, executive chairman, president and CEO of Mattress Firm, said in a press release.The company expects to close about 200 stores in the next few days, but many more closings could be on the way.The closure includes these Houston-area locations:"Leading up to the holiday shopping season, we will exit up to 700 stores in certain markets, where we have too many locations in close proximity to each other," Stagner said.The restructuring process is expected to take about 45-60 days, the company said.