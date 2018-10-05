HOUSTON, Texas --Mattress Firm announced on Friday that it had filed voluntary Chapter 11 restructuring cases in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.
"Mattress Firm is the nation's leading specialty mattress retailer, and we will continue to provide unmatched value to our customers by offering the best quality beds at prices that fit any budget today, tomorrow and into the future," Steve Stagner, executive chairman, president and CEO of Mattress Firm, said in a press release.
The company expects to close about 200 stores in the next few days, but many more closings could be on the way.
The closure includes these Houston-area locations:
- Mattress Firm, Inc. at 349 S. Mason Rd Katy, TX 77450
- Mattress Firm, Inc. at 6429 Westheimer Road Houston, TX 77057
- Mattress Firm, Inc at 2735 Town Center Blvd. Sugar Land, TX 77479
- Mattress Firm, Inc at 19325 Gulf Freeway Webster, TX 77598
- Mattress Firm, Inc at 804 I-45N, Conroe, TX 77301
- Mattress Firm, Inc store at 20400 Southwest Freeway, Ste.100, Richmond, TX 77479
- Mattress Firm, Inc store at 5710 Highway 6, Missouri City, TX 77459
- Mattress Firm, Inc store at 1443 S. Mason Rd, Katy, TX 77450
- Mattress Firm, Inc store at 7592 FM1960, Houston, TX 77070
- Mattress Firm, Inc store at 17689 Tomball Pkwy, Houston, TX 77064
- Mattress Firm, Inc store at 3115 West Loop S.,Houston, TX 77027
- Mattress Firm, Inc store at 11470 Broadway Street Ste. 110,Pearland, TX 77584
- Mattress Firm, Inc store at 26526 I-45 N,Spring, TX 77386
- Mattress Firm, Inc store at 9319 Highway 6 South, Suite C, Houston, TX 77083
- Mattress Firm, Inc store at 1266 Fry Road,Houston, TX 77084
- Mattress Firm, Inc store at 9930 Katy Freeway, #600, Houston, TX 77055
- Mattress Firm, Inc store at 1005 Westheimer Rd,Houston, TX 77006
- Mattress Firm, Inc store at 1335 Lake Woodlands Dr.Suite C,The Woodlands, TX 77382
"Leading up to the holiday shopping season, we will exit up to 700 stores in certain markets, where we have too many locations in close proximity to each other," Stagner said.
The restructuring process is expected to take about 45-60 days, the company said.