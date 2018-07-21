U.S. & WORLD

Wells Fargo refunding tens of millions of dollars to customers for hidden charges

EMBED </>More Videos

Wells Fargo is getting ready to refund tens of millions of dollars to customers. (KFSN)

Wells Fargo is getting ready to refund tens of millions of dollars to customers.

The Wall Street Journal said the refunds are for charges tacked onto bills for all sorts of services customers didn't need or may not have fully understood-- including things like legal services and pet insurance.

The new refunds are on top of the hundreds of millions of dollars the bank is paying out for deceiving consumers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesswells fargorefundmoneyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Sketch released of suspect wanted for killing Dr. Mark Hausknecht
Four-day work week a 'resounding success' in company's trial
Florida man shot and killed over parking spot
Duck boat accident survivor shares her story
Teen found starving, wounded and living inside a barn in Oklahoma
More u.s. & world
BUSINESS
Four-day work week a 'resounding success' in company's trial
Update your style at 3 new Houston shops selling women's clothing
Inspectors: Some boardwalk games not fair to players
Chick-fil-A discontinues popular Cow Calendar
More Business
Top Stories
Sketch released of suspect wanted for killing Dr. Mark Hausknecht
Woman allegedly admits to causing Cypress house fire
Galveston County deputy allegedly admits to picking up drugs for inmate
First responders describe effort to save doctor's life after shooting
Houston to open cooling centers
NYPD files department charges against officer in Garner's death
Dallas police officer killed by suspected drunken driver
Teen found starving, wounded and living inside a barn in Oklahoma
Show More
Record high temperatures possible in Houston through Monday
Father of Parkland shooting survivors shot and killed during robbery
Florida man shot and killed over parking spot
Grandpa arrested after boy, 4, shoots and kills baby cousin
13 passengers survive after fiery aircraft crash near Austin
More News