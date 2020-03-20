Business

Tax Day pushed back to July 15 amid COVID-19 outbreak, Mnuchin says

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, at the White House, March 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON -- Tax Day has been pushed back three months as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect daily life in the United States.

"We are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15," U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin tweeted Friday morning. "All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties."



Mnuchin said the decision was made at President Donald Trump's direction.

The White House coronavirus Task Force was expected to give an update later Friday morning on the outbreak, which so far had climbed past 11,000 domestic infections, with at least 168 deaths.
