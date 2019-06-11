Business

Target expands child care, paid family leave benefits for employees

Target is expanding benefits for more than 350,000 full- and part-time employees.

The company will give workers 20 days of backup child care or elder care through a partner network.

Employees will be able to bring their child to in-network day care for $20 per day, or pay a subsidized hourly rate for in-home care.

Target will also offer up to four weeks paid time off to care for a child or sick family member, and new moms will get an additional six to eight weeks of paid maternity leave.

The changes go into effect this fall.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessemploymentu.s. & worldchild caretarget
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News