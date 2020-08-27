Business

TABC loosens COVID-19 requirements to help bars in Houston survive

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has cut some slack on the rules regarding Texas bars, which it says will make it easier for bars to reopen under current COVID-19 restrictions.

The TABC approved a new amendment that removes certain obstacles and theoretically makes it easier for bars to be classified as restaurants.

Under Gov. Greg Abbott's current order, bars are not allowed to be open. Restaurants with bars are allowed, as long as 51% or more of their sales comes from food.

