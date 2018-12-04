Street construction blamed for bar's sudden closure

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Pour one out for The Marquis II. The beloved bar in West University Place appears to have served its last Texas Tea, at least for now.
A note posted to both the bar's front door and its Facebook page by general manager Al Jara announces that the bar has closed (An eagle-eyed Swamplot reader spotted the note on the door).
"Four years of construction has placed a significant financial strain on the establishment," the note reads. "Over the next few days, we will discuss whether it is realistic to continue operating as a business. It is our hope that this will not be the end of our story. On behalf of the Marquis II, it has been a pleasure serving Houston for the last 60 years and for being a part of of the great city of West University for the last 30. We hope we will see you all again real soon."
