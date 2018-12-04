BUSINESS

Street construction blamed for bar's sudden closure

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Pour one out for The Marquis II. The beloved bar in West University Place appears to have served its last Texas Tea, at least for now.

A note posted to both the bar's front door and its Facebook page by general manager Al Jara announces that the bar has closed (An eagle-eyed Swamplot reader spotted the note on the door).

"Four years of construction has placed a significant financial strain on the establishment," the note reads. "Over the next few days, we will discuss whether it is realistic to continue operating as a business. It is our hope that this will not be the end of our story. On behalf of the Marquis II, it has been a pleasure serving Houston for the last 60 years and for being a part of of the great city of West University for the last 30. We hope we will see you all again real soon."

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
