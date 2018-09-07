STORE CLOSING

Kmart and Sears stores start liquidation sales across US

Another Houston area Sears set to close

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Sears is closing its department store in Memorial City Mall as part of an ongoing nationwide effort to streamline operations.

Sears Holdings announced more of its stores are going out of business. Forty-six Sears and Kmart stores will close nationwide in November.

The company says it notified employees about the closing.

"We thank associates affected by these store closures for their many contributions to our company," said a Sears Holdings spokesperson in a statement. "Eligible associates will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores."

Liquidation sales start today.

ABC13 Consumer Reporter Chelsey Hernandez went to the Memorial City store to see what was left.

Some of the deals you can find are between 10 and 40 percent off garden tools, baby furniture and home fashion. Jewelry is marked down 70 percent.

Chelsey said you'll have to wait before mattresses and appliances go on sale though.

Meanwhile, Sears is hiring aout 40 people to help with the liquidation.

Earlier this year, the Midtown Sears closed the iconic location at 4201 Main Street.

Sears Holdings also says other stores may close. The company has closed hundreds of stores as they have suffered from a decline in mall traffic.

"We continue to evaluate our network of stores, which is a critical component to our integrated retail transformation, and will make further adjustments as needed," said a company spokesperson.
