Business

New high-tech fix is sweet news for ice cream lovers

By John Clark
Has this ever happened to you: You dash into your neighborhood fast food restaurant with a strong hankering for ice cream only to find the soft-serve machine is down -- again!

Well, help is on the way.

A high-tech upgrade is coming to ice cream machines at fast food establishments.

The soft-serve machines are notorious for being out of service at McDonald's. But Bloomberg reports new software from Kytch is being installed to make them easier to fix.

Kytch's website says its software "connects to ice cream machines to provide remote control, real-time data & analytics and AI-powered predictive maintenance."

The news service says Burger King is also installing the software. Enjoy!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfyi ice creamtechnologyice cream
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Another cold front brings one more day of rain
Fire erupts at ExxonMobil refinery in Louisiana
Lamar CISD helps students cope with classmate's death
Families of Houston-based Citgo 6: "We're very concerned"
HCSO deputy who went into coma in January passes away
Violent criminals skirting GPS monitoring system
How to deal with spring allergies in Houston
Show More
98-year-old Girl Scout continues her mission and selling cookies
ABC13's Morning News
Mother and son found dead in Sugar Land identified
Houston actor from Trivago commercials gets DWI charges dropped
Man convicted of shooting girl to death at crash scene
More TOP STORIES News