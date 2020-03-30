Coronavirus

Coronavirus news: Macy's to furlough most of its workforce

A man crosses the street in front of Macy's, Monday, March 23, 2020 in New York. Macy's stores nationwide are closed due to the coronavirus. (Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK -- Because of the impact of the coronavirus crisis, Macy's says it plans to furlough most of the workforce starting this week.

Macy's stores have been closed since March 18th.

While the digital business remains open, Macy's says sales have plummeted due to the store closures.

The company took some measures including suspending the dividend, drawing down its line of credit, freezing both hiring and spending, stopping capital spend, reducing receipts, cancelling some orders and extending payment terms, and other financing options, but Macy's says it's not been enough.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

The majority of employees across Macy's, Bloomingdales, and Bluemercury brands will go on furlough beginning this week.

Macy's expects to be able to bring back employees on a staggered basis as business resumes.

There will be fewer furloughs in its digital business, supporting distribution centers and call centers so online customers can still be serviced.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshealthbusinesscoronavirusmacy's
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Tokyo Olympics: New dates announced for 2021
Tornado destroys home of Arkansas doctor in viral photo with son
Texas quarantine order includes travelers from 10 states
USNS Comfort arrives in New York City
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas quarantine order includes travelers from 10 states
MD Anderson getting 3D-printed masks made by Toyota
2 METRO workers test positive for COVID-19
2 new Houston-area deaths among 935 cases reported
Houston man wanted in sex assault of child under 6
How you can help seniors during COVID-19 pandemic
Texans star donates to nurses, laid off hospitality workers
Show More
Warming up ahead of front
H-E-B donating $3M to Texas non-profits during pandemic
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
President Trump shaken by scenes from New York hospital
Church breaks stay-at-home order and holds packed service
More TOP STORIES News