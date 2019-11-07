consumer

Kohl's doubling military discount through Veterans Day

Kohl's plans to say thank you to the United States Armed Forces in a big way with a five-day savings event.

Each Monday, Kohl's offers military service members, veterans and their families 15 percent off for their weekly military Mondays.

From Thursday through Veterans Day, Kohl's is doubling that discount to 30 percent off. The discount applies not only for veterans but also active duty service members and their families.

You can find the Kohl's store closest to you on their website.
