More professionals are asking for higher pay in 2019 compared to 2018.That's according to a new study from the global staffing firm Robert Half. The data finds more than 55 percent of surveyed professionals tried to negotiate a higher salary with their last employment offer.That's a 16-point jump from the firm's 2018 survey.Beverly Harzog says "some people are finding that they're living month to month, barely making their expenses and they feel like they need a raise."If you're a job seeker, experts suggest following these three tips to negotiate your salary.1) Look up what your pay should be based on your experience and industry.2) Arm yourself with that information and write up a formal proposal to your boss.3) When it comes to negotiating money, never give out the first number.Experts say it pays to be familiar with industry salary trends because you can demand more based on what others are getting in your same position and experience level.The survey found men and younger workers were more likely to request a larger salary.Additionally, the survey also found people who lived in Miami, San Diego and San Francisco asked for more pay, while Minneapolis, Philadelphia and Cleveland had the fewest people who asked for bigger compensation.