Large-scale Offshore Technology Conference in Houston postpones

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A key industrial conference that brings tens of thousands of attendees to Houston is postponing due to the rapidly changing circumstances of coronavirus.

The Offshore Technology Conference was set to take place May 4-7, but in a statement, organizers said they are trying to move the event to either August or September.

"Considering the rapidly changing guidance from governments and companies, OTC has chose to postpone the conference," a statement said.

Organizers said they intended to postpone rather than cancel to, among several reasons, "minimize the economic impact this decision has on businesses in Houston and throughout the industry."

The large-scale conference attracted more than 60,000 two years ago, along with over 2,300 exhibitors.

The conference highlights the oil and gas industry and its impact on the local economy.

