Business

Hershey's redesigns chocolate bar for the first time in history

An American icon in chocolate is making a big change to its candy for the first time in 125 years.

Hershey's is redesigning its flagship chocolate bar to include emoji pictures.

"Our classic Hershey's bars were made to be shared with others," said Kriston Ohm, senior manager, Hershey's brand. "By adding an emoji design to each pip of chocolate, we hope that parents and kids are inspired to share a chocolate emoji and make a connection with someone new."



The limited edition chocolate bars will have 25 different emojis printed on each square from the smiley face to a fist bump.

Expect the change this summer.

Hershey's Milk Chocolate Emoji Bars come in standard 1.55 oz. bar for $0.99 and 9.45 oz. snack size bag for $4.09.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfoodcandy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News