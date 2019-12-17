H-E-B opens new store in Houston's Third Ward first in nearly 30 years

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5078627" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> H-E-B WINS: The Texas grocery chain easily beat out big stores like Walmart, Randalls and Kroger, a new survey reveals.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston, there's a new H-E-B in town!After years of asking for a newer, bigger grocery store, the Third Ward area finally got what they asked for.On Tuesday, H-E-B unveiled its new location to ABC13 and a few of its community members.Houston's newly re-elected Mayor, Sylvester Turner, also attended the unveiling and spoke to the crowd.The grand opening of the 90,000-square-foot store at North MacGregor and Highway 288 comes months after it broke ground back in FebruaryThe community sees the new store as a major development to the neighborhood. It's the first full-service, brand-new grocery store to be built there in nearly three decades.The store will officially open to the public on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 6 a.m.