Business

Forever 21 announces tentative deal to sell for $81 million to come out of bankruptcy

Forever 21 announced it reached a tentative deal to sell off its assets for $81 million in an effort to come out of bankruptcy and keep its e-commerce stores open.

The fast-fashion announced it was filing for bankruptcy in late September, joining a growing list of brick-and-mortar retail brands that have struggled in recent years with the rise of e-commerce giants and changing consumer tastes.

MORE: Forever 21 announces stores that will close in Southern California after filing for bankruptcy

According to court documents, buyers bidding to purchase the business includes mall owners Simon Property Group and Authentic Brands Group. Simon and Brookfield are Forever 21's biggest landlords.

The other bidder is Authentic Brands Group, which has acquired the licensing rights to other troubled retailers like Barneys New York.

"Once approved the agreement will allow Forever 21 to come out of bankruptcy, keeping its headquarters, stores and E-commerce operations open, providing fashions and trends that customers know and love for years to come," the company told ABC News in a written statement.

Other potential buyers have until this Friday to place bids for the company, its remaining stores and beauty line Riley-Rose.

Forever 21, based in Los Angeles, is a privately held company founded by the Chang family.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesswomen's clothingbusinessforever 21moneyfashionclothingretailfinancesales
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chance the Rapper, Lizzo and Marshmello are Rodeo-bound
Office set on fire by arsonists who nearly blow themselves up
Big chill: Major temperature drop is on the way for Houston
How to tell the difference between snow, sleet and freezing rain
SPONSORED: Houston SaberCats will play here in 2020
New food items at Minute Maid will make you ditch the diet
Yee-haw! Boots with Whataburger logos are here for rodeo time
Show More
Popular Midtown restaurant is shutting down -- for now
Student and sister killed in shooting at Texas A&M-Commerce
Pregnant woman shot in home invasion near Katy
Houston super-freeway could speed up commute by 20 mph
FICO credit scoring changes: What to do to now
More TOP STORIES News