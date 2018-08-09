BUSINESS

Ford celebrates rolling out 10 millionth Mustang

EMBED </>More Videos

Ford celebrates 10 millionth Mustang

By
MICHIGAN --
Ford Motor Company has produced its 10 millionth Mustang and made the announcement in a big way!

Back in 1966, the company had already reached 1,000,000 Mustangs, just two years after beginning to produce them in 1964.

On Wednesday, Ford rolled dozens of Mustangs in an assembly plant parking lot spelling out the number: 10,000,000.



Each comma represented a Mustang from the past.

The first comma was the first Mustang produced and the final comma was represented by a Mustang GT V-8.



According to Ford's website, the 2019 V-8 Mustang GT Premium Convertible has an MSRP of $44,855.

More information about the car's specs is available online.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessfordbusinesscarbuzzworthyautomotiveu.s. & worldMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Elon Musk tweets he may take Tesla private and shares soar
MoviePass changes to 3 movie per month from once a day
Popular almond milk recalled because it could contain milk
Brookstone files for Ch.11 bankruptcy protection again
More Business
Top Stories
Father shot to death by gunmen who stole his truck
Police: 10 motorcyclists racing cause crash on Katy Fwy
Parents: Airline put our kids in a hotel and didn't tell us
Police take aim at prostitution along Houston's Bissonnet Track
It's handled: Breastfeeding Austin mom's creative cover up
Man admits shooting stranger after commenting on Facebook
Dad at center of viral overdose photo thanks God he's alive
23 rescued French bulldog puppies from Texas up for adoption
Show More
Fugitive miniature horse captured in NW Houston neighborhood
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Rooftop movie theater to open in Houston
TEXANS IN :60: Will Watson be back on the field tonight?
Where your child can get free vaccinations this month
More News