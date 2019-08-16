Cowboy Tacos and Burgers: Conroe food stand cooks Texas-sized cuisine

CONROE, Texas -- Cowboy Tacos and Burgers opened in June 2017 on an unassuming property off FM 2854.Owner Victor Ruiz, along with business partner and family friend Jesus Osorio, prepares fresh American and Mexican cuisine from a food stand in front of Ruiz's father's auto repair shop.The duo's kitchen has evolved into a local favorite specializing in fresh, homemade Tex-Mex.Ruiz said it is important that the food is not only larger than life but that it tastes delicious, too.