Buc-ee's sued in Alabama over gas price dispute

Not everyone seems to like Buc-ee's low gas prices.The Lake Jackson-based chain is now being sued by an Alabama truck stop.ABC13 obtained the lawsuit filed by Oasis Travel center in Robertsdale, Alabama, where the first Buc-ee's outside of Texas opened last month.The lawsuit claims Buc-ee's broke Alabama law by selling gas for less than $2 per gallon.The truck stop says it has suffered permanent and irreparable harm. The suit demands an injunction to prevent Buc-ee's from selling cheap gas.Buc-ee's has not returned our call for comment on the lawsuit.