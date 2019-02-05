BUSINESS

Buc-ee's sued in Alabama over gas price dispute

Not everyone seems to like Buc-ee's low gas prices. (KTRK)

The Lake Jackson-based chain is now being sued by an Alabama truck stop.

ABC13 obtained the lawsuit filed by Oasis Travel center in Robertsdale, Alabama, where the first Buc-ee's outside of Texas opened last month.

The lawsuit claims Buc-ee's broke Alabama law by selling gas for less than $2 per gallon.

The truck stop says it has suffered permanent and irreparable harm. The suit demands an injunction to prevent Buc-ee's from selling cheap gas.

Buc-ee's has not returned our call for comment on the lawsuit.
