Amazon's Jeff Bezos, wife MacKenzie announce divorce

NEW YORK --Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced that he and his wife MacKenzie would be getting a divorce.
The former couple had apparently had a trial separation and have decided to move forward.
He made the announcement on Twitter.
January 9, 2019
MacKenzie was one of Bezos' first Amazon employees.
Jeff Bezos is now worth over $141 billion, making him the richest man in the world.
There's no word if the couple had a pre-nuptial agreement. If not, the divorce could be one of the most expensive ever.
The Bezos' have four children and have been together for 25 years.