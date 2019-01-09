Amazon's Jeff Bezos, wife MacKenzie announce divorce

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced that he and his wife MacKenzie would be getting a divorce.The former couple had apparently had a trial separation and have decided to move forward.He made the announcement on Twitter.MacKenzie was one of Bezos' first Amazon employees.Jeff Bezos is now worth over $141 billion, making him the richest man in the world.There's no word if the couple had a pre-nuptial agreement. If not, the divorce could be one of the most expensive ever.The Bezos' have four children and have been together for 25 years.