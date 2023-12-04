Expect nightly road closures at Bush Airport as crews install Baggage Handling System bridge

Crews at Bush Intercontinental Airport are installing a new bridge, so expect nightly lane closures along North Terminal Road on Dec. 4 - Dec. 8.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If your route will take you to Bush Intercontinental Airport this week, you'll want to plan ahead and prepare for detours.

The airport says construction crews are ready to install a new Baggage Handling System, or BHS, bridge. But that work will impact nightly lane closures along North Terminal Road starting Monday, Dec. 4 and ending on Friday, Dec. 8.

So if you're heading to Terminals C, D, or E between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on the above days, you'll have to make some changes.

If you're approaching Will Clayton Parkway, you will be detoured to enter Bush Airport via JFK Boulevard. Also, passengers departing from Terminal D after 9 p.m. will be impacted.

EVA Airlines and Viva Aerobus have departing flights from Terminal D after 9 p.m. Customer service representatives and signage will direct passengers to the proper detour, the airport says.

If you need to check-in at Terminal D during the nightly closures, you can only access the Terminal one of two ways:

Drop off at Terminal C via JFK Boulevard and utilize the Subway to reach Terminal D.

Drop off at the Terminal E Arrivals curb on South Terminal Road via JFK Boulevard and use the pedestrian tunnel to reach Terminal D via the escalators.

Anyone picking up passengers should arrive early and use a cellphone lot to safely park until the passengers can call/text to communicate their exact pickup location.

You should also expect varying delays throughout the day on Dec. 5 depending on traffic volume.

Work on the airport should wrap up late next year.