About 4 million people are expected to fly for the holiday, according to AAA. ABC13 was at Bush Airport on Thursday and saw at least 20 delays and 70 cancellations.

4 million people expected to travel by air for Fourth of July in 2023, according to AAA

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The security line at George Bush Intercontinental Airport has been pretty long Thursday morning, but people seem to be taking it all in stride.

So far, there are 20 delays and 70 cancellations at Bush, according to the Flight Aware website.

About 4 million people are expected to travel by air for the Fourth of July, according to AAA.

As for what's causing the delays and problems with flights, it's a combination of weather and staffing shortages at the airlines and with air traffic control.

It may take some time for flights to get back on track.

ABC13 spoke to some passengers, but it seemed like some of them planned for the worst and got to the airport early.

"I had a feeling it was going to be packed, so come early," one woman traveling said.

If you plan on parking at the airport, remember you can make a reservation online. At last check, all three garages at Bush Airport were about 85% full.

SEE RELATED STORY: Nearly 10 people operating auto theft ring targeting Houston airport garages, HPD says

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.