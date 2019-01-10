CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Bus driver rescues baby wandering barefoot on freeway overpass

Heart stopping video captured a bus driver rescuing a baby boy that she spotted alone on a freeway overpass last month.

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin --
Heart-stopping video was captured last month involving a bus driver rescuing a baby girl that she spotted alone on a freeway overpass.

Milwaukee County bus driver Irena Ivic spotted the child running on the side of the road just before 8 a.m. on Dec. 22. The child, who was less than a year old, was barefoot and wearing only a onesie and diaper.

Ivic stopped her bus, ran across the busy street and picked up the crying child, before bringing her on board the bus. A passenger on the bus took off her jacket to help keep the girl warm as Ivic comforted the tot, who quickly fell asleep in her arms.

Firefighters, police officers and transit security officers arrived on the scene a short time later. Besides being cold and scared, authorities said the girl was unharmed.

Police said the baby had been left outside by her mother who may have been suffering from a mental health crisis. Authorities eventually reunited the child with her father.

Authorities say this is the ninth lost or missing child found by Milwaukee County Transit System drivers in recent years. Ivic will be honored for her heroic actions on Thursday.
