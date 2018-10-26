Bus driver attempts to drive through dangerous flood waters

Video has been released of a bus driver trying to drive through flood waters.Police say on Tuesday, Oct. 16, the bus driver attempted to pass through a low-water crossing after going around a barricade posted in the road. The area was reported to be flooding in record numbers.The Leander Police Department released a portion of the video from the bus in an effort to illustrate the dangers of attempting to drive across a low-water crossing during flood conditions.Authorities say the biggest factor in these kinds of incidents is buoyancy."For each foot the water rises up the side of the vehicle, the vehicle displaces 1,500 lbs. of water. In effect, the vehicle weighs 1,500 lbs. less for each foot the water rises. Just two feet of water can carry away most vehicles," officers said. "TURN AROUND - DON'T DROWN is not just a catchy phrase, but potentially a life-saving reminder."