Standoff ends in arrest of suspected burglar barricaded in NW Houston home

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspected burglar was taken into custody after initiating a four-hour long standoff in northwest Houston.

Houston police say SWAT team and hostage negotiation teams responded to the 7000 block of Bent Branch Drive Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say the homeowner called 911 around noon when she received an alert that her alarm was going off.

Authorities say the standoff began when they arrived at the scene and saw the suspect attempting to escape. The suspect then went back into the home and barricaded himself.

Police waited hours before deploying a SWAT team inside the home. According to police, the suspect was taken down by a K9 officer.

The name of the suspect is unknown at this time.



Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonburglarybarricaded manswat
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News