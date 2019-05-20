Standoff ends in arrest of suspected burglar barricaded in NW Houston home

The HPD Hostage negotiations team and SWAT team are en route to a barricaded suspect at 7000 Bent Branch. The incident began as a burglary of a residence about 12:55 pm today. PIO also en route. Further updates will be provided at the scene. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 19, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspected burglar was taken into custody after initiating a four-hour long standoff in northwest Houston.Houston police say SWAT team and hostage negotiation teams responded to the 7000 block of Bent Branch Drive Sunday afternoon.Authorities say the homeowner called 911 around noon when she received an alert that her alarm was going off.Authorities say the standoff began when they arrived at the scene and saw the suspect attempting to escape. The suspect then went back into the home and barricaded himself.Police waited hours before deploying a SWAT team inside the home. According to police, the suspect was taken down by a K9 officer.The name of the suspect is unknown at this time.