Burglar caught stealing family dog from Channelview home

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- A Channelview man is begging for his dog's safe return after a burglar broke into the family home and walked out only carrying the puppy.

The burglary happened Tuesday in the 1400 block of Rodeo Cattle Lane.

The family says the man broke into their home through a back window.

"I could have given him some money if he wanted to, he could have taken anything else from my house, except my dog," Isaac Perez said. "My dogs are my babies. I'm 35 years old, I don't have any kids, so they're my babies."

Inside the home, a camera caught the burglar bending down to pet their dogs.

Three-year-old Bentley is noticeably suspicious, but 4-month-old Watson runs right up to the stranger, tail wagging.

A neighbor's camera caught the burglar running to his car, carrying Watson away from his home.

"He's my baby, he's my world, like he's my world," Perez said.

Perez spent the day at the veterinarian, getting his other dog Bentley fitted with a microchip.

"Just in case anything else happens, he's chipped," Perez said.

He has filed a report with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, but says all he wants is his puppy safely returned.

"I don't want to get him in trouble, I just want my dog."

