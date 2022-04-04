Bullied 3rd grader becomes honorary deputy after saving family in February's Winter Freeze

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A third-grader learned that he will be considered an honorary member of law enforcement in Harris County after being bullied for wearing a police uniform for career day at his school.8-year-old Micheal Martinez, who has cerebral palsy, received the honor Friday in person from Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg."Honorary badges are given to recipients who embody the characteristics required of every peace officer and first responder: courage, strength, kindness and resilience,"said Ogg. "We are presenting these honorary titles to this young man who, although not of age to be a peace officer, has taught us all about how to be brave in the face of adversity."The honor comes after Micheal wore a police uniform on career day at his Humble-area school, when older students pushed him out his wheelchair in a crowded hallway. Micheal remained calm as other students helped him back into his chair.When Harris County constables heard of the incident, they were appalled.The next day, unphased by the bullies, Micheal wore his policeman uniform again, dressed for the job that he wants. Only this time he got to arrive in the front passenger seat of a deputy constable's car with other policeman escorting him.Micheal was sworn in as deputy into multiple offices in Harris County. They are Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen, Pct. 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton, Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman, Pct. 5 Constable Ted Heap, Pct. 6 Constable Silvia Trevino and Pct. 8 Constable Phil Sandlin.In addition to becoming an honorary DA investigator, he was also sworn in as a junior firefighter by the Houston Fire Department's Chief Sam Pena.His new titles are now Honorary District Attorney's Investigator, Honorary Deputy Constable and Junior Firefighter.This isn't Micheal's only display of courage. During the February Winter Freeze in 2021, Micheal saved his family by crawling upstairs to warn his parents about the carbon monoxide alarm that was going off in their home.