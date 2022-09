Firefighters battling building fire in SW Houston across from elementary school, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters are battling a building fire Tuesday afternoon in southwest Houston.

The building is located in the 3400 block of Fondren, near the Southwest Freeway.

The building is across from Piney Point Elementary, but it is unclear if the school has had to evacuate.

Heavy smoke can be seen from miles away, video shows.

No firefighters or civilians have been reported injured.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews work to clear the fire.