Houston has the country's only museum dedicated to Black military accomplishments

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials at the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum are thanking the public for support after the museum was defaced with racist and derogatory graffiti last week.
"From that came a wealth of support," explained CEO Desmond Bertrand-Pitts. "It's a motivation to continue to move forward."
Bertrand-Pitts' grandfather, Paul Matthews, founded the museum to celebrate and educate others on Black military history.
"Our mission is to preserve, promote, and perpetuate the honor and legacy of the brave men and women who fought, led, and died in defense of America, and we want the world to know that,' Matthews explained.
The museum is closed to the public for now due to COVID-19 concerns, but has been in Houston since 2001.
It's the only museum in the country dedicated primarily to showcasing Black military history from the present, all the way back to the time of the Buffalo Soldiers. Buffalo Soldiers were members of the first all-Black units of the United States Army after the Civil War.
"It may be cliché, but if you don't know your past then how can you continue to your future?" asked Bertrand-Pitts.
If you would like to learn more about the museum, visit buffalosoldiermuseum.com.
