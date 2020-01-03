Buffalo reporter gives ABC13 reasons for Bills win over Texans

The Texans aren't the Oilers, but Houston sports history is still Houston sports history.
David Nuño caught up with Matt Rich Warren of BuffaloRumblings.com, and the two debated each teams chances of winning.
Warren said the Bills are going to win, and he is very confident they will claim victory.
But Nuño offered this: "America wants the Texans to win."
Enjoy the friendly banter in the video above.
SEE ALSO:
Here are the all-time top Houston Texans, according to Vonta Leach
Follow David Nuno on Twitter and Facebook.