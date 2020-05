Buc-ee's hiring at all Houston-area locations during pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Looking for a job? All Buc-ee's locations across the Houston-area are hiring during the pandemic!All store positions are open, including cashiers, maintenance and food service, and full and part-time positions.Payment starts at $13 per hour with three weeks of paid time off, 401K, medical, dental and vision coverage.You can apply at careers section of the Buc-ee's website Buc-ee's positions require no visible tattoos and no smoking.