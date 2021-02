Buc-ee's pulls out of plans for North Carolina location

North Carolina is apparently about to get its first Buc-ee’s. Texas people is this actually that big of a deal? I mean it's a truck stop, right? https://t.co/8EELHdVzXT — Zachery Eanes (@zeanes) September 4, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas' beloved Buc-ee's won't be opening up shop in North Carolina anytime soon, after months of planning and speculation.Company officials said last week they would withdraw a rezoning application for a proposed travel stop in the Efland area, about 40 miles northwest of Raleigh, according to Indyweek "Unfortunately, Orange County Commissioners were not receptive to 200 jobs with starting pay of $15 per hour and full benefits, more than $1 million in direct tax revenue, and multiple services that would create additional jobs, tax revenue and benefit a sector of the community that has been historically underserved," Stan Beard, Buc-ee's director of real estate, said in a statement to Indyweek.The application was held up in January after elected officials there wanted Buc-ee's to change plans for the size of the facility and address concerns that it would be built in the area of a protected watershed . The company's informational sheet attached to the rezoning application claimed the development would have met stormwater and erosion control guidelines outlined by local and state government entities.The Efland Buc-ee's had planned to build a 64,000 square foot operation with dozens of gas pumps.A Facebook group called "A Voice for Efland & Orange" celebrated the decision to dump the idea."We are overjoyed that Buc-ee's has withdrawn their application, and we are proud of the BOCC for listening to the concerns of Orange County residents," the post stated. "We look forward to starting a dialogue to bring thoughtful and sustainable development to Efland."The Lake Jackson-based chain has stores across Texas, as well as in Alabama and Florida Zachery Eanes, a reporter for the Charlotte Observer, tweeted in Sept. 2020 about the plans for the beaver-adorned convenience store chain's anticipated arrival on Interstate 40."North Carolina is apparently about to get its first Buc-ee's," Eanes tweeted. "Texas people is this actually that big of a deal? I mean it's a truck stop, right?"Buc-ee's officials said the development would have created between 175 and 200 direct jobs.