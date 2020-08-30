3 dead, 1 in critical condition after plane crash in Bryan

The Bryan Police Department is currently working a plane crash at Coulter Airfield. We will be securing the scene until the FAA arrives for investigation. We ask that people avoid the area.— Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) August 30, 2020
Three people died in the crash and one person was transported to the hospital.
The Piper PA24 crashed about 2:30 p.m. at Coulter Field Airport, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) northwest of Houston, Lunsford said.
Telephone calls to the Bryan Fire Department and Emergency Management and to Coulter Airfield were not immediately returned to The Associated Press.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, according to Lunsford.
The scene is secured and people are being asked to avoid the area.
Police said the cause of the crash remains unknown.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.