3 dead, 1 in critical condition after plane crash in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas -- A single-engine airplane with four people on board crashed Sunday at an airfield in Bryan, Texas, according to Federal Aviation spokesperson Lynn Lunsford. Three people were killed and one severely injured, according to police.



The Piper PA24 crashed about 2:30 p.m. at Coulter Field Airport, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) northwest of Houston, Lunsford said.

Telephone calls to the Bryan Fire Department and Emergency Management and to Coulter Airfield were not immediately returned to The Associated Press.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, according to Lunsford.

The scene is secured and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Police said the cause of the crash remains unknown.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
