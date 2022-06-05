WNBA

Houston leaders set to attend prayer vigil for Brittney Griner at Toyota Center

The WNBA star has been detained in Russia since February 2022
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Houston leaders set to attend prayer vigil

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Local elected leaders are expected to join supporters and friends of detained WNBA star Brittney Griner in a vigil for her release on Monday, June 6.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Commissioner Rodney Ellis, and other community leaders are urging the public to join them in front of the Toyota Center on Monday at 6 pm.

Since February, Griner has been detained in Russia after officials stopped her while going through airport security for allegedly having hashish oil in her luggage.

The Nimitz High School graduate has garnered worldwide support as the efforts to have her released remain ongoing.

In an exclusive interview, Griner's wife told Good Morning America that she wanted President Joe Biden to intervene and bring Griner back.

The vigil will be held at 1510 Polk St., opposite the Toyota Center.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsrussiajailwnbapoliticssports
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WNBA
Celtics add their voices to those asking for Griner's return
Brittney Griner is 'political pawn,' WNBA star's wife tells 'GMA'
Brittney Griner's Russian detention extended by 1 month, lawyer says
Former TSU players allege abuse by Hall of Famer Cynthia Cooper-Dyke
TOP STORIES
3 killed, 14 injured in shooting, crashes near TN nightclub
Blue Origin launches first Mexican born woman into space
Pregnant woman and man hospitalized after hit-and-run, police say
A nice start to the day, with plenty of heat on the way
Police shut down Texas City Dike Pier due to rowdy beach party
Man shot after argument over disrespectful behavior in SW Houston
3 dead, 11 injured after shooting in Philadelphia
Show More
Off-duty BCSO deputy arrested for public intoxication in Uvalde
Senator pushes for change after chain of events of escaped prisoner
Family searches for remains of woman murdered in 1986
Festive pageant, balcony appearance caps queen's Platinum Jubilee
Pearland designated as top prepared cities for severe weather in US
More TOP STORIES News