Houston leaders set to attend prayer vigil for Brittney Griner at Toyota Center

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Local elected leaders are expected to join supporters and friends of detained WNBA star Brittney Griner in a vigil for her release on Monday, June 6.Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Commissioner Rodney Ellis, and other community leaders are urging the public to join them in front of the Toyota Center on Monday at 6 pm.Since February, Griner has been detained in Russia after officials stopped her while going through airport security for allegedly having hashish oil in her luggage.The Nimitz High School graduate has garnered worldwide support as the efforts to have her released remain ongoing.In an exclusive interview, Griner's wife told Good Morning America that she wanted President Joe Biden to intervene and bring Griner back.The vigil will be held at 1510 Polk St., opposite the Toyota Center.