TikToker identified as victim in crash that killed mother and daughter on W. Tidwell

The two women who died in a horrific crash in northwest Houston have been identified as a TikTok influencer and her mother.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In one violent crash on Monday afternoon, Tiffany Smith Cofield lost both her mother and sister.

"There will never be a time when I won't miss my mother and my sister. They were my best friends. They were everything," she said through tears.

Cofield said her sister, 35-year-old Britney Murphy, and her mother, 60-year-old Sherie Smith, were killed in a violent crash on West Tidwell. They had just left Cofield's home to go to the Juneteenth celebration in Emancipation Park. Cofield said she was heading home and happened upon it.

"It looked like her car and everybody, when I was walking up, said a mom and daughter died and I knew they had left and knew the only mom and daughter would be my mom and sister," Cofield said.

Cofield told Eyewitness News that a police officer and chaplain prayed over her at the scene.

According to Houston police, the truck hit the mother and daughter's car. Murphy was driving. The investigation is still underway, and no one has been cited or charged.

Murphy was a TikTok influencer with the handle @ThatGirlBritneyJoy. In just four short months, she went from 4,000 followers to more than 400,000. Cofield said she was funny and relatable.

"I was so proud of her," Cofield said.

Cofield is now raising funds for the unexpected funeral costs with a GoFundMe. The two women were her best friends, and Cofield says their lives were far from tragic.

"That's what I want people to remember," she said. "Not the way they died, but the way they lived and the life they loved and who they inspired."

