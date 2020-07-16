Family & Parenting

6-year-old boy hailed a hero after saving sister from dog attack

A 6-year-old boy in Wyoming is being hailed as a hero for saving his sister from a dog attack.

Bridger Walker jumped into action when a dog charged toward his 4-year-old sister.

His family said that, while he was shielding her, the dog leaped and latched onto Bridger's cheek.

He had to have surgery because of his injuries and got more than 90 stitches.

Bridger's aunt posted the story on Instagram.

"He later said, 'If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me,'" she wrote.

Actress Anne Hathaway later saw the post and shared it herself.

The Walker family says other celebrities have now reached out to them including Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland, Hugh Jackman, Zachary Levi, The Russo Brothers and Robbie Amell.
