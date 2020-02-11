Society

Terminally ill man fulfills wish of marrying fiancee

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nurses at Houston Methodist Hospital have planned out the perfect wedding for a terminally ill patient.

After asking his girlfriend five times to marry him, 45-year-old Corey Cunningham married the love of his life Tyyisha Evans Monday in front of family, friends and hospital staff.

"I was extremely surprised when his doctor Dr. Chappell called and popped the question for him. It was beautiful from beginning to the end," Evans said.

The wedding was held at the Weiss Memorial Chapel at Houston Methodist Hospital.

All of the arrangements were made by the nurses who have cared for Cunningham over the past few months.

They coordinated the flowers, cake, decorations, grooms outfit and more.

"This is so exciting. Beyond just this moment. Just this moment of professing their love in front of their family and friends and some of the care team," Dr. Phyllis Chappell said.

Cunningham was diagnosed with an incurable brain cancer in November of 2019, just one month after Evans learned that she was cancer-free following her fight with breast cancer.

Although the future is uncertain, one thing is for sure: Corey and Tyyisha were made for each, and through sickness and in health as long as they shall both shall live, they've got each other's back.

"I could feel through my entire body the love he has for me. I never felt it more today," Evans said with a smile.

