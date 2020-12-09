Education

Brazos ISD will no longer offer remote learning starting in January 2021

AUSTIN COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Brazos Independent School District says it will no longer offer remote learning starting in January.

The superintendent announced the decision Tuesday night in a letter to parents.

It reads in part, "We believe that nothing replaces a strong connection between our teachers and our students."

Superintendent Brian Thompson then listed the four options for parents:
  1. Return to school for face-to-face instruction
  2. Enroll in private school
  3. Withdraw to a homeschool program
  4. Transfer to another school district that offers remote instruction


Accommodations will continue to be made for students quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure or a positive test.

Remote learning officially ends on Jan. 6, 2021.

Brazos ISD, in Austin County, has four schools. Enrollment is around 900 students.


