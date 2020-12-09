Brazos ISD will no longer offer remote learning starting in January 2021

Return to school for face-to-face instruction Enroll in private school Withdraw to a homeschool program Transfer to another school district that offers remote instruction

AUSTIN COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Brazos Independent School District says it will no longer offer remote learning starting in January.The superintendent announced the decision Tuesday night in a letter to parents.It reads in part, "We believe that nothing replaces a strong connection between our teachers and our students."Superintendent Brian Thompson then listed the four options for parents:Accommodations will continue to be made for students quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure or a positive test.Remote learning officially ends on Jan. 6, 2021.Brazos ISD, in Austin County, has four schools. Enrollment is around 900 students.