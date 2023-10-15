Inmate back in Brazos Co. Jail after allegedly posing as another inmate scheduled to be released

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An internal investigation is underway after Brazos County correction officers mistakenly released a 40-year-old who allegedly posed as another inmate scheduled to be set free, according to the sheriff's office.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office said inmate Terry Burns was released from jail at about 12:38 a.m. on Saturday.

Deputies said the mistake happened after Burns allegedly falsified several documents, impersonating another inmate who shared the same last name and age.

The sheriff's office said the other inmate shared the same cell as Burns and was scheduled to be released.

The manhunt for Burns began once the detention center became aware of the mistake.

About four hours later, at 4:41 p.m., law enforcement found Burns near George Bush Intercontinental Airport, just south of Harvey Road.

The 40-year-old was taken back into custody and faces new charges of escape and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.

According to jail records, Burns was booked into the detention center for violating bond or protective order on a $4,000 bond.

Now, he's being held on a $120,000 bond for the two new charges.

"An internal investigation will be conducted to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident," the sheriff's office said in part of a news release.