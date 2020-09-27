Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration in Brazoria Co. after deadly amoeba found in Lake Jackson

By
LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration Sunday for Brazoria County in response to the deadly amoeba found in Lake Jackson's water supply.

The city of Lake Jackson lifted a Do-Not-Use advisory for water customers, but a boil order remains in place.

The change comes as state and city officials work to flush and disinfect the city's system after tests revealed the possible presence of a brain-eating amoeba in three water samples.

"The state of Texas is taking swift action to respond to the situation and support the communities whose water systems have been impacted by this ameba," said Abbott. "I urge Texans in Lake Jackson to follow the guidance of local officials and take the appropriate precautions to protect their health and safety as we work to restore safe tap water in the community."

READ THE FULL DECLARATION ON THE GOVERNOR'S WEBSITE



The earlier advisory urged residents not to use water for cooking, bathing or drinking.

The updated guidance lifted those restrictions and was part of a planned transition to bring the water system back to normal, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The amoeba, known as Naegleria Fowleri, initially impacted customers of the Brazosport Water Authority.

Naegleria Fowleri typically affects people when the contaminated water enters their body through their nose, according to the CDC.

It can travel to the brain and cause a condition known as amebic meningoencephalitis, a rare but highly lethal disease, according to health experts.

The CDC said people cannot get infected from swallowing water contaminated with Naegleria Fowleri.

Symptoms of the illness include headaches, vomiting, fever and becoming disoriented.

SEE ALSO: 6-year-old Houston boy dies suddenly of brain-eating amoeba
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brazosportlake jacksonbrazoria countyhealthwatergreg abbottabbottwarningcontaminated waterdrinking water
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Do Not Use' water advisory lifted for Lake Jackson
76-year-old last seen in her nightgown reported missing
Woman claims Whataburger fired her for wearing BLM mask
Ouch: Texans drop to 0-3 after loss to Steelers
Forgiveness for old non-traffic violations, warrants, tickets
UPS hiring over 3,000 people in Houston for holiday season
This is how many people will be allowed back at Lakewood
Show More
Countdown for lower temps is on thanks to Monday's cold front
49ers legend Joe Montana saves grandchild from suspected home intruder
Gov. Abbott expands visitation at nursing home facilities
Louise ISD ends remote learning for all students
Remembering Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal 1 year later
More TOP STORIES News