Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration in Brazoria Co. after deadly amoeba found in Lake Jackson

The city of Lake Jackson lifted a Do-Not-Use advisory for water customers, but a boil order remains in place.
The change comes as state and city officials work to flush and disinfect the city's system after tests revealed the possible presence of a brain-eating amoeba in three water samples.
"The state of Texas is taking swift action to respond to the situation and support the communities whose water systems have been impacted by this ameba," said Abbott. "I urge Texans in Lake Jackson to follow the guidance of local officials and take the appropriate precautions to protect their health and safety as we work to restore safe tap water in the community."
The earlier advisory urged residents not to use water for cooking, bathing or drinking.
The updated guidance lifted those restrictions and was part of a planned transition to bring the water system back to normal, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
The amoeba, known as Naegleria Fowleri, initially impacted customers of the Brazosport Water Authority.
Naegleria Fowleri typically affects people when the contaminated water enters their body through their nose, according to the CDC.
It can travel to the brain and cause a condition known as amebic meningoencephalitis, a rare but highly lethal disease, according to health experts.
The CDC said people cannot get infected from swallowing water contaminated with Naegleria Fowleri.
Symptoms of the illness include headaches, vomiting, fever and becoming disoriented.
