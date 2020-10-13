Family of 5-year-old killed by stray bullet while making TikTok videos pleads for justice

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a 5-year-old, who was struck by a stray bullet while playing outside, wants justice for their little boy.Jordan Allen Jr., whose relatives called "Baby J," was taken off life support April 3, three days after he was shot in the head by an errant bullet.The boy was making TikTok videos with friends on the balcony outside his father's apartment on Richmond Avenue.Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said the boy was not the intended target. Investigators questioned persons of interest over the last six months, and no one has been charged in the case."We need to find who killed him, who murdered the baby," Millie White, Jordan's grandmother, told ABC13."I go to his gravesite and talk to him, and it hurts that I can't talk to him and say, 'We caught the people who killed you,'" said Tiyanna Jones, the boy's mother.His family said he was a happy and loving boy who, at the time of his death, was already looking forward to his 6th birthday in September. His family still celebrated it last month with a balloon release and party.Jordan's big smile was on posters, T-shirts and even his uncle's car. His mother is pleading people with information."How could you not love his smile? Not speak up for him. How could you not?" she asked.Police urge anyone with information to call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. A tip that leads to an arrest could be worth up to $5,000 in reward money.