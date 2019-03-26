Boy, 10, dies after being shot with father in car

Ezra Hill, Jr.

HARVEY, Ilinois -- A 10-year old boy died after he was shot Saturday while sitting in a vehicle with his father.Police say Ezra Hill, Jr. was rushed to the hospital for surgery after being shot twice. He was placed in intensive care, but later died.Investigators are now on the hunt for Ezra's killer.Ezra and his father had just arrived home around 1:30 p.m. Saturday and were getting out of their vehicle when someone in a four-door sedan drove up and fired multiple shots into the vehicle.The father was not injured.Bullets from the shooting hit a nearby house and vehicle. Two dozen shell casings were found at the scene.It was immediately unclear what led to the shooting.Detectives say they have interviewed witnesses and are in the process of looking for any type of evidence that could lead to an arrest.