deadly shooting

Altercation led to deadly shooting in SW Houston bowling alley parking lot, police say

By
1 dead in shooting outside bowling alley in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person is dead after an altercation in the parking lot of a southwest Houston bowling alley led to a shooting, according to police.

The manger of the bowling alley, which is on Boone Road, and employees told police they heard gunshots coming from the parking lot at about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Once outside, police said the employees found a victim described as an Asian man suffering from a gunshot wound.

In an update, HPD detectives told ABC13 that a group of people were hanging out in the bowling alley parking lot when an altercation broke out and someone fired shots.

Two people were hit, according to HPD. One of them was taken to a hospital by ambulance and the other possibly by private car. The identity of the victim who died has not yet been released.

HPD homicide detectives were investigating the scene in hopes of finding evidence left behind, but it still remained unclear who fired the gun or what exactly led up to the shooting.

