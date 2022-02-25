'He was murdered': Family of man investigated for several outstanding warrants speak out

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11600533" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Family and friends of Walter Hutchins, who was shot by bounty hunters in Houston's Fifth Ward, are demanding a full police investigation.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Family and friends of a young man who police say was shot by bounty hunters are demanding a full police investigation.Walter Hutchins was shot and killed as he got into his car at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday outside of a small barbershop on Liberty Road, according to police.Hutchins had several outstanding warrants, and the bounty hunters, or private investigators, were hired by a bonding company to track him down.Initially, the men who shot Hutchins told Houston police that he had opened fire on them first.However, surveillance video obtained by ABC13 puts that storyline in doubt.The video shows Hutchins getting into his car, and within a second or two, several men with guns drawn approached his car and opened fire.Well-known music producer James Prince, a cousin of Hutchins, spoke exclusively with ABC13."He was murdered," said Prince.Casey Powell, a Houston-based private investigator unrelated to the case, said the video showing the actions of other bounty hunters are clearly problematic."They weren't wearing badges. They were plain-clothed," said Powell. "If it was me, I would think I was getting robbed."No charges have been filed and Houston police are investigating.