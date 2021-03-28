Boulder police honor shooting victims with patrol car decals; City holds candlelit vigil

BOULDER, Colo. -- Boulder Police have outfitted every patrol vehicle with a decal honoring the victims of the deadly shooting rampage at a King Soopers supermarket on Monday.

The sticker, titled "Always in Our Hearts," lists all 10 shooting victims' names, who are 20-year-old Denny Stong; 23-year-old Neven Stanisic; 25-year-old Rikki Olds; 49-year-old Tralona Bartkowiak; 51-year-old Teri Leiker; 51-year-old Eric Talley; 59-year-old Suzanne Fountain; 61-year-old Kevin Mahoney; 62-year-old Lynn Murray; and 65-year-old Jody Waters.

Video posted to the Boulder Police Instagram page shows an unnamed police officer placing the decal on a patrol car with the hashtag #BoulderStrong.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC News correspondent Matt Gutman was live from Boulder, CO, with the new details out of the grocery store massacre -- who are the victims and who is the suspect?



The city of Boulder encouraged people nationwide to hold a moment of silence and conduct a candle-lighting ceremony to honor the victims of a mass shooting at a local supermarket that killed 10 people last week.

Boulder officials asked participants to observe 10 minutes of silence and leave a candle or light in front of their homes at 8 p.m. Saturday to honor the victims. The ceremonies had to be conducted privately in lieu of a mass gathering because of health restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coloradovictimsmass shootingvigilshooting rampagepolice
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cool front brings rain then gusty winds on Sunday
Suspect accused of shooting DPS Trooper dies by suicide
A recap of the news for Sunday, March 28
County-by-county breakdown on COVID-19 vaccine distributions
Jurors face burden in Chauvin's high-profile trial over Floyd death
Driver dies in fiery crash as witnesses question response time
How 'sweet' it is! Cougars roll over Syracuse
Show More
Storms leave damage across E. Texas, NW Louisiana, 1 dead
Severe weather brings major flash flooding, tornadoes South
4 more lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson, attorney says
Pinchers Boil'n Pot famous for spicy crawfish!
New HPD chief says he's always thinking about what he can do better
More TOP STORIES News