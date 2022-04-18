Boston airport evacuation order issued over potentially suspicious item

evacuation

By CNN
BOSTON -- A video game console briefly disrupted holiday weekend travel at Boston's Logan international Airport.

On Sunday afternoon, Transportation Security Administration agents screened a checked bag with a potentially suspicious item inside.

As a precaution, some passengers were evacuated from the terminal.

However, after the Massachusetts State Police bomb squad took a closer look, they realized it was a PlayStation video game console that looked a little battered with age.

After that confirmation, things went back to normal at the terminal.

The much-reduced airline industry has been struggling to cope with renewed demand as COVID cases ease across the country and the globe.

Countries on both sides of the Atlantic are seeing a slew of canceled flights due to lack of crew, long lines at airports thanks to understaffing, CNN has reported.
