BOSTON -- A video game console briefly disrupted holiday weekend travel at Boston's Logan international Airport.
On Sunday afternoon, Transportation Security Administration agents screened a checked bag with a potentially suspicious item inside.
As a precaution, some passengers were evacuated from the terminal.
RELATED: Airlines are slashing flights due to staffing shortage: 'The summer will be chaos'
However, after the Massachusetts State Police bomb squad took a closer look, they realized it was a PlayStation video game console that looked a little battered with age.
After that confirmation, things went back to normal at the terminal.
The much-reduced airline industry has been struggling to cope with renewed demand as COVID cases ease across the country and the globe.
Countries on both sides of the Atlantic are seeing a slew of canceled flights due to lack of crew, long lines at airports thanks to understaffing, CNN has reported.
Boston airport evacuation order issued over potentially suspicious item
Boston, Massachusetts TSA determined it was battered PlayStation
EVACUATION
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News