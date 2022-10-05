Person in Border Patrol custody shot and killed in El Paso, feds say

The FBI is taking lead in the investigation after the shooting Tuesday afternoon at CBP's Ysleta Border Patrol Station.

EL PASO, Texas (KTRK) -- A person under U.S. Customs and Border Patrol custody is dead after an agent opened fire in the El Paso area.

The agency confirmed the shooting at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

No other injuries were reported.

Two Border Patrol officials told ABC News the firearm discharged belonged to an agent, but it's unclear what led to the shots being fired.

The person in custody was taken to the hospital, where that person died.

It's not immediately known why the person was in custody.

