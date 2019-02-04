ABILENE, Texas (KTRK) --A Border Patrol Agent was hit and killed while helping a state trooper check the immigration status of a driver Saturday night near Abilene.
Agent Donna Doss, 49, was assisting the Department of Public Safety with the traffic stop on the Interstate 20 frontage road, 1.5 miles west of Tye, when she was hit by a passing vehicle as she was crossing the road.
The second driver was not part of the original traffic stop.
CBP mourns the loss of USBP Agent Donna Doss. Agent Doss died in the line of duty last night after being struck by a passing vehicle while responding to a call for assistance from Texas DPS. Our thoughts are with Agent Doss’ family, friends & colleagues. https://t.co/k5nVD6ebq5 pic.twitter.com/hLC9SNJx9v— CBP (@CBP) February 3, 2019
Agent Doss died from her injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody. There's no word if that person will be charged.
The Callahan County Sheriff's Office was among those who paid tribute to the fallen agent, saying, "You will always be missed by everyone that got the pleasure to work alongside you. Rest easy, sister. We have the watch from here."
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz also reacted to the agent's death, writing on Twitter, "Please join me in praying for her family in the wake of their loss. Let us always remember & remain grateful for the Border Patrol Agents & their families who make courageous sacrifices to protect Texas & our country"
Sad to hear of the death of BP Agent Donna Doss. Please join me in praying for her family in the wake of their loss. Let us always remember & remain grateful for the Border Patrol Agents & their families who make courageous sacrifices to protect Texas & our country. https://t.co/GfkFusgiYX— Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) February 3, 2019
Agent Doss served in the Border Patrol for more than 15 years, U.S. Customs and Border Protection says.
She is survived by her husband, father, mother, two stepchildren, sister and two brothers.
It was a tough weekend for Homeland Security.
