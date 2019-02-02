TSA officer dies after falling from hotel balcony inside Orlando International Airport, authorities say

A TSA officer died Saturday after falling from a balcony at Orlando International Airport, according to local officials. (James Shaw/Twitter)

ORLANDO, Florida (KTRK) --
The TSA has confirmed that an officer who fell from a hotel balcony inside Orlando International Airport Saturday morning has died.

According to Orlando police, the male officer was in uniform when he fell from the Hyatt Regency Hotel into the atrium area of the airport. The officer had just finished his shift, TSA spokesperson Jim Gregory said.

The TSA said passengers went running in many directions, including through the checkpoint. TSA and airport security had to clear the entire secure side of the airport and screen everyone again.


Local authorities said they are working closely with TSA and Orlando International Airport to restore normal airport operations.


Gregory released the following statement on behalf of the TSA:

"The TSA confirms that an on-duty officer fell from a hotel balcony inside Orlando International Airport this morning and is deceased. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the officer's family, friends and everyone in our TSA family."
